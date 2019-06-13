Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you haven't bought the dad in your life a little token of appreciation, check out these 6 unique Father's Day gifts.
Breville's Smart Oven Pizzaiolo is brick oven performance at a fraction of the cost. The Pizzaiolo is the first domestic countertop oven to hit 750°F and cook an authentic wood fired style pizza in two minutes. It replicates the three types of heat generated by a brick oven - conductive, radiant and convective. Our Element iQ system also replicates the ideal baking environment for New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy and Frozen pizzas.
Delonghi La Specialista Espresso Cappuccino Machine has an integrated sensor grinder (patent pending) for consistent dose grinding and optimal coffee dose, as well as a smart tamping station to ensure the right pressure for flawless results. It offers guaranteed ideal temperature for optimal coffee extraction and milk texturing, and an advanced latte system for café quality lattes and cappuccinos.
SEBASTIAN PROFFESIONAL presents an exclusive line for styling infused with a natural source of power, energy, and stamina, the guarana plant, brought to the front with a multi-faceted fragrance finding its originality in the audacious use of peppercorn, balanced with the freshness of bergamot and the warnth of amber. The result is a woody oriental spicy fragrance, masculine that stands out for modern men.
Mixology Glassware Collection by Luigi Bormioli (available at Linen Chest) is made in Italy and is a glassware collection with luxury equipment for making bar and cocktails.
The Ricardo Deluxe Portable BBQ boasts a temperature gauge in the lid to facilitate heat monitoring as well as a large cooking surface of 423½ sq. in (0.27 sq. m). It also has an integrated fan for a better heat control. Get it at Linen Chest.
This set of 4 steak knives by Gordon Ramsay, which are sold at Linen Chest, come in a beautiful gift box and have a five-year guarantee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.