Parenting 101: 10 Things to do in Montreal & Laval on March Break

Keeping kids entertained can be hard, especially when they have an entire week off for March Break! Luckily though, there are many kid-friendly activities and events happening over the week in Montreal and Laval.
Here are 10 ideas that you may consider:
1. Montréal International Children's Film Festival: If your kids like movies, this is the perfect place to be. With over 100 films varying from fiction, documentary and animation, kids will love the experience. It’s happening at Cinéma Beaubien until March 8th.
2. Disney on Ice: From March 4th-March 8th, catch Disney on Ice at Place Bell in Laval. The show promises appearances from characters from Mary Poppins, Moana, Frozen, The Lion King, Incredibles 2, Aladdin and Toy Story 4. Some of the Disney Princesses will also be part of the show, and of course Mickey and his friends!
3. Festival Montréal Joue: This is a free event, and super exciting for any kids who love, or are curious about gamming. At this festival you can play, but you can also meet and chat with many video game developers. It’s on until March 8th.
4. Bois de l’Équerre: At this nature preserve in Laval, you will be able to go skating on the outdoor rink, sledding down the hills, or cross-country skiing through the woods! It’s a great way to get outdoors and be active.
5. Indigo Kids Events: From March 1st to March 5th, Indigo Brossand, Indigo Laval and Chapters Pointe Claire will be holding free activities at 2pm. For more information about specific activities, check out their event listings 5. here.
6. Salon des Reptile: Do your kids like learning about and observing reptiles and specimens? On February 29th, Quebec’s original reptile show, held at Collège de Maisonneuve, will showcase over 100 interesting reptiles!
7. Festival de Casteliers: This event offers puppet shows that are to be enjoyed by children and adults alike. It is running from March 4th to March 8th.
8. Sugaring Off Season: Until the end of April, Sucrerie de la Montagne is offering pure maple syrup. There’s nothing like spending a day of Spring at the sugar shake!
9. Barbegazi - Winter Action Sports Festival: This festival is all about experiencing winter through outdoor activities. On March 7th and March 8th, head to the Olympic Park for obstacle courses, axe throwing, archery, snowshoe races, and so much more!
10. Atrium Skating: The rink is holding special activities during March Break such as magic shows and face-painting. Skating with Émile (the mascot) and with the upbeat music will be a pleasant experience for all!
There you have it: 10 activities happening in Montreal and Laval during March Break. Hopefully some of these ideas spark interest and excitement in your kids, and you try them out together!
Have a fun-filled March Break!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.