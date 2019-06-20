I love when I discover an exciting new craft on Pinterest, let alone one that is a resounding success with my toddler as well as with mommy. These are our shaving cream paintings - very easy to create and super beautiful too!
Spread a thin, even layer of standard shaving cream on a baking sheet, and then put drops of food colouring all over it. Use a toothpick or fork to swirl the colours in the shaving cream. Place a thick piece of cardstock on top of the colour and press firmly, and use a plastic spatula to remove the excess shaving cream. Let dry.
We got five paintings from one batch of shaving cream and could have still kept going.
We'd love to see your own creations - be sure to share them in our comments or on our Facebook page!
A full-time work-from-home mom of a toddler, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.