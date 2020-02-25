Parenting 101: Poor, lonely, deprived - The supposed symptoms of "only child syndrome"

Let me begin this blog by saying that I was that little girl who had 11 Cabbage Kids and three My Child dolls, a play kitchen, and imagined that one day I’d have as many kids as the old woman in the shoe. I didn’t wear a pillowcase on my head and dream about my fairytale wedding… no, I stuffed pillows up my shirt to pretend that I was pregnant, because pregnancy looked “fun” to me as a kid. I could not wait to become a mom.
But I wanted to build my business, and my husband and I settled into our quiet couple-dom and got a little too comfortable there, and we ended up being the last of our friends to have kids. We were in our 30s. I felt like I didn’t “bounce back” as quickly as I would’ve if I’d been in my 20s when we did the baby thing. I also think I could’ve coped with the sleeplessness much better a few years ago. I had a smooth, perfect pregnancy but was filled with anxiety all the time because I hated the responsibility of carrying around this tiny human. It was nothing like having a pillow up my shirt. It was like having an alien life form that made my own body feel completely foreign and out of my control.
But what they say is true – the love you feel the moment you lay eyes on your child is indescribable. What they don’t tell you is that the first year of being new parents is the longest year of your life. I couldn’t wait to get to the point with my son that he was an independent kid so we could more easily “do stuff,” and he happily (thankfully) obliged – easiest eater ever, never had problems sleeping in his own bed through the night, potty trained by 17 months, and today, at 3 years old, he thrives off of learning new ways to express his independency.
And then the question keeps coming: “When are you going to have another?” And then I say, “I’m not.” And then the gamut of guild-laden comments ensues: “You have to have another one. He’ll be all alone in the world.” “He needs a sibling. Don’t be selfish.” “You’re going to regret it.” “Why would you only want to have one?”
Why? Because we’re a unit again. It was just me and my husband for 12 years before we had our son. We were the couple who attended the bazillion weddings in our 20s, and while friends grumbled about having to get home because “we have to get up with a baby tomorrow,” we relished in our child-less fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants routine where we’d sleep till noon and then drive around trying to find a place that was still serving breakfast that late. We have that again (somewhat)… at 3, our son is a great traveler, and we’ve been on more than five five-plus-hour roadtrips, not to mention regular weekend jaunts to see family in Ottawa. If we keep him up a little late, he’ll sleep in a bit, and he’ll seriously sleep anywhere we tell him to (campers, on boats, on trains, in tents, etc.).
My son is surrounded by family and friends who all have kids. He’s made his own friends at daycare (where he goes two days a week). He’s got lots of younger people in his life, so he’s not by any means lonely (I only wish I’d had so many kids around me growing up). My son gets the best of his daddy and I all the time. And we feel complete.
But the judgement I receive about having an only child is plentiful and, to be honest, kinda ridiculous. Nothing upsets me more as a parent, when we’re all in this parenthood thing together, than judgement. It serves no purpose. What we choose for our family to be is no one else’s business. Besides, the definition of “a family” is so broad these days, how could a one-child household be shocking?
A full-time work-from-home mom of a toddler, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.