Parenting 101: More fun summertime crafts

I have a lot of readers who ask for more ideas on crafts to do with their kids. My bean and I love discovering new crafts, and these are our most recent favourite and fun summertime crafts (with links to these ideas on our Pinterest page):
Paper plate masks. You can turn a paper plate into virtually anything: superheroes, animals, monsters, etc. Plus, they come in packs with 100s, meaning endless possibilities.
Natural paintbrushes. First, go hunting around your yard or a local park and gather up some flowers, blades of grass, and leaves, then bundle them and turn them into "natural" paintbrushes.
You can also do fun crayon rubs by placing the items under a piece of paper and, with the side of a crayon, gently covering over it to reveal the print.
Dream jar. This one I came up with myself - every night as daddy tucks the bean into bed, my toddler asks daddy what they should dream about. Daddy was running out of ideas, so I covered a Mason jar with glitter (and shellac) and wrote a bunch of dreams on little pieces of cardstock. Now, every night before bed, daddy and the bean choose a dream from the dream jar. It gives him something creative to think about before bed. He loves it.
Car painting. Yep, we found as many little cars, trucks and motorcycles that we could (specifically looking for ones with cool tire treads), rolled them in some paint, and then rolled them across paper. You could make ramps too. Then, we took all the dirty cars and had a giant carwash afterward. (Warning: This is definitely an outside activity!)
A full-time work-from-home mom of a 6yo, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
