Parenting 101: EMSB and Lester B. Pearson closed for Friday, February 7th

According to the Facebook page for the English Montreal School Board and the Lester B. Pearson School Board, all schools are closed due to snow on Friday, February 7th.
These closures include daycare centres, adult vocational centres and administrative offices.
The Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin-CSMV is also closed. News on whether the Riverside School Board will be closed will be posted by 6am Friday morning.
