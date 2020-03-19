Parenting 101: Creative ways people are connecting during self quarantine

For those who started to self-quarantine last Friday, we're on day 7 and everyone's starting to get a bit antsy. It would be one thing to be confined to our houses but still be able to see friends or have playdates, but the isolation is challenging.
So, some people have gotten quite creative when it comes to connecting. In the past, we slammed social media for its negative consequences, but in cases like these, they can actually be quite positive.
I, for one, am LOVING the fact that my son and his three friends are meeting on FaceTime every day at 1pm and having a book club. They each take a turn reading a book, and it gets them practicing their reading as well as keeps them entertained.
Other parents are hosting storytimes and reading fun kid's titles aloud for their own kids and whomever else wants to watch. Some celebrities are even going on Facebook Live to do readings.
The website Meetups has facilitated some other unique ways of socializing from a great distance. Casual and hobbyist musicians have been joining on group video calls to play music, and others have started up social e-meetings revolving around everything from books to art, pop culture, history, and more.
Some schools have been setting up social and extracurricular clubs online, so students can still interact and converse. Their gym teachers are offering e-fitness classes and lessons.
Teachers, professional organizers, and parents are taking to the internet to share tips on scheduling, planning and homeschooling.
And friends are getting together in group chats to share a glass of wine and catch up, face to face, virus-risk-free.
How have you found new ways of connecting with family, friends and colleagues?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
