Parenting 101: Toys R Us Canada reveals the hottest toys for spring with the help of its Chief Play Officer

With spring right around the corner, Toys R Us Canada is unveiling the most sought-after toys of the season. With early access to hot toy inventory, 12-year-old Méganne Dagenais from Lasalle — Toys"R"Us Canada's Chief Play Officer — let readers in on spring’s hottest toys, plus how she got her amazing job.
How did you get this awesome job?
I sent in a video of why I should be the next Chief Play Officer, and then I got chosen to do a Skype interview, and then I was chosen again to do a live interview in Toronto.
And what is your job exactly?
I get to test incredible toys and show them to Canada. I do some Instargram appearances and I go on tour and do interviews.
What toys are you currently testing?
There are new toys from the hit movie Frozen 2 where kids can now play out their favourite scenes from the movie with the new Anna or Elsa dolls. Exclusive to Toys R Us Canada is the new “Shero” Barbie – Tessa Virtue, plus new LOL dolls, LEGO sets, Paw Patrol toys, and new NERF Blasters.
So we're guessing you're not too bored during this self-isolating?
(Laughs) No, I'm definitely not bored!
