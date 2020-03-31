Parenting 101: Hasbro launches BRINGHOMETHEFUN.COM to support families staying indoors

In an effort to provide a constant resource for families during the global health pandemic, Hasbro announced via media release that they will be launching #BringHomeTheFun, a global initiative providing parents and caregivers resources to help keep kids occupied, calm, and engaged during extended time at home and indoors. Hasbro has been helping kids and families play together for more than 80 years, and we know that now more than ever households are looking for ways to foster quality family connection and reduce the reliance on screens.
Whether families are looking for activity challenges to keep kids busy, ways to use games and toys to stimulate their brains, or ideas for helping kids cope with emotional stress and more, BringHomeTheFun.com is a one-stop resource that is here to help.
As part of its ongoing commitment to families worldwide, Hasbro is also partnering with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to support the #SaveWithStories campaign. The company will provide thousands of Hasbro toys and games to continue to inspire learning, creativity and fun for vulnerable children across the nation during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Hasbro Canada has provided financial support to Breakfast Club of Canada, an organization that helps feed more than 250,000 children and youth across the country, as well. This donation will directly support those currently enrolled in the program as well as local community organizations that are assisting food-insecure families and children during this challenging time.
