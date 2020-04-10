Parenting 101: DK Canada launches Stay Home Hub

Over the past few weeks, DK Canada has been sharing home learning and home activities for both adults and children on their different social media channels and in their DK Canada newsletters, and they recenrtly announced via media release the next phase of their Stay Home, Stay Curious campaign: the launch of the Canadian portal of the Stay Home Hub on the DK Canada website.
This hub will house content from across their books and divisions, with everything from home learning ideas to recipe extracts to great Canadian content such as a free downloadable teacher's guide for Our Great Prime Ministers. There's also DIY ideas and gardening tips, as well as excerpts to make staying fit at home easy in these unusual circumstances.
There will be regular updates to these pages as DK Canada works hard to create new free downloadable and shareable content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.