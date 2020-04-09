Parenting 101: 6 Incredible LIVE zoo and aquarium cams to check out with the kids

Animals always provide enertainment, humour and some learning opportunities too! They are fun to watch for the entire family. Check out these incredible live zoo and aquarium cams to check out with the kids.
San Diego Zoo has everything from ape and baboon cams to koala, polar and panda bear cams. See which one is your favourite!
All day, every day, you can spy on the wonderful variety of animals at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. Watch giant elephants, elephants, lions and even naked mole rats!
See a herd of Asian elephants wander through their enormous habitat, or chimpanzees interact with guests at their window and snooze in a hammock, all at the Houston Zoo.
Be delighted by the antics of sea otters or mellow out to the hypnotic drifting of jellies - with ten live cams to choose from, you can experience the wonder of the ocean no matter where you are thanks to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Watch the baby goats at Beekman Farm, a 200-year-old farm in the US known for its incredible range of goat's milk products.
Log on to the Cincinatti Zoo & Botanical Garden's Facebook page each day at 3pm EDT where they highlight one of their amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home.
Photo: San Diego Zoo
