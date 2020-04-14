Parenting 101: 5 Virtual museum tours from around the world

Feel like getting out? Why not head to the museum... virtually, of course. You can tour some of the world's most popular museums safely from your own home, and take the whole family on an adventure filled with culture, art, science, space and more. Let's go!
Be sure to check out the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where you can see thousands of years of beautiful, timeless art. And be sure to explore their interactive map.
At The Louvre, explore The Advent of the Artist exhibition with artworks from Delacroix, Rembrandt or Tintoretto, Egyptian antiquities with collections from the Pharaonic period, and the remains of the Louvre's Moat. You can also see the Mona Lisa.
Play at the Boston Children's Museum, with a variety of fun-themed rooms, from dinosaurs to science to construction. This calls for a game of "I Spy."
Discover NASA's Glenn Research Centre and get an inside look at NASA Glenn Research Center’s facilities. Select a tour and tap the icons to view videos, images and see testing in action. Space enthusiasts will love it!
The Smithsonian National Museum Of Natural History's virtual tours allow visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. Visitors can also access select collections and research areas at our satellite support and research stations as well as past exhibits no longer on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.