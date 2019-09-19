Melany: Quick ways to update your child’s wardrobe for fall

A new season means updating your child's wardrobe, from their every-day clothes to their outerwear and footwear. Autumn translates to long pants, sweaters, light coats, warmer shoes, and maybe even prepping for the unpredictability of Mother Nature. So here's a few ways to update your child’s wardrobe for fall.
Pack up summer stuff for next year
First things first: get those summer clothes (shorts, tanks, flipflops, bathing suits) packed into a plastic bin and properly labelled for storage.
Make donations pile
Whatever has been outgrown or outworn should go into clear bags and dropped off for donation.
Replenish under garments
Seasonal changes are also ideal times to stock up on new must-haves like underwear, undershirts or tanks and socks. Maybe you can even start prepping for winter by picking up long underwear such as long johns or spare leggings.
Stack pants vertically
Forget stacking pants one on top of each other. Professional organizers agree that pants should be put away standing up - you can fit a lot more in the drawer when they're positioned this way.
Roll shirts
There's nothing worse than organizing your kids' shirts only to have them go digging through the stack just to find that one "Minecraft" shirt. Instead, roll their shirts. You'll have more wiggle room, plus your child will see all the logos on each shirt without destroying your neat and tidiness.
Hang sweaters and hoodies on lower racks
You don't want to have to fetch everything for your child, so ensure things are hung at their level so that can independently dress themselves.
Keep a bin by the door with cool weather accessories
Assign a bin to each family member, and keep it by the door for hats, mitts, scarves, and more.
Prep for rainy weather
Fall weather can be unpredictable, so keep things handy for all the elements: warm stuff for chilly mornings, and rain gear like galoshes and umbrellas for wet, damp days.
