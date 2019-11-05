Melany Of MList: What to do with leftover Halloween candy

Halloween night means lots of extra candy - I mean, after all, we can only eat so many Rockets! And sometimes, we overbuy and don't get as many trick-or-treaters are anticipated. So here's what to do with leftover Halloween candy:
- Just eat it. Or replenish your secret parent-stash - you know you have one!
- Melt down the chocolate for fondue.
- Throw it into your baking.
- Create the ultimate ice cream sundae bar.
- Freeze it. A lot of different candies can be frozen. You'll have some for guests or around the holidays.
- Throw it into a bottle of booze. Ever tried Skittles-infused vodka or white wine with gummies? You're welcome.
- Donate it. Believe it or not, there are lots of places you can donate your extra sweets.
- Make trail mix.
- Use it in arts and crafts or cool science projects. There are some great suggestions here and here.
- Stop laughing at the thought of there being leftover Halloween candy... because you have no leftovers. Now go clean up those little wrappers!
Melany xx
