Halloween is right around the corner, so spend this weekend checking out some of the frightful and delightful events happening in and around Montreal.
On the South Shore, don't miss Halloween at Exporail, where ghosts, skeletons, bats and spiders have taken over their massive facility, which houses some of the most interesting and historical trains in the country. Kids can also make their own Halloween mask in one of the train cars.
Celebrate some G-rated chills at the Botanical Gardens, where young children can enjoy an interactive Halloween storytime, see slews of meticulously decorated pumpkins and ghourds, and so much more.
In the West, get lost and found at Labonté Orchard's corn maze in NDIP, enjoy special themed presentations at the Ecomuseum Zoo, or sign up for a spine-tingling toddler cooking class being held at various Provigo locations.
And, if you dare, don't forget about Fright Fest at La Ronde!
