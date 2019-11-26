Melany Of MList: 5 Ways your shopping habit can do greater good in the world

I understand - you require retail therapy as regular treatment for your hectic life. I totally get it! But did you know that all your impulse buys can help do something for someone who is in need?
For example, right now if you buy your 2020 MList Card, we will donate $5 to little Ellie White's Go Fund Me campaign- she is a 7-year-old leukemia patient who is facing her third bout with the disease. This offer is only valid until December 1st so please act quickly.
We also donate a portion of card purchase money to a local charity, as we truly value the importance of our community and want to do everything we can to support organizations who are making a difference.
If you collect AIR MILES reward miles they can be donated to select charities including the Canadian Red Cross, WWF Canada, Special Olympics Canada and Kids Help Phone. The fee to transfer miles will be 15 cents per mile transferred.
VISA reward points can be transferred to a wide range of charities as well. Log onto your credit card company website - they usually have a list of charities where your points can be transferred.
Give a little. Around this time of year, various big-box stores will offer for you to donate to a local organization. There are also collection boxes in cafes, restaurants, malls and more. Give often and as generously as possible.
Melany xx
