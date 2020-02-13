Melany Of MList: Valentines Day is nearly upon us

Valentines Day is nearly upon us. Around the world, for weeks prior to February 14th, people are thinking about and planning how to celebrate this day dedicated to the most meaningful four-letter word in the English language.
Although, somewhere along the way, the day has become more of a corporate ritual to ensure that we all buy greeting cards, presents and those chalky text-covered candies nobody likes (seriously, does anyone actually like those?), successfully steering away from the true meaning of love and into another commercialized holiday that stresses people out more than encourage the expression of love.
That's not to say that Valentine's Day is totally devoid of purpose. On the contrary, it's quite sweet that we designated a day to acknowledge those we love, because let's face it: on a daily basis, most of us are too busy reprimanding our loved ones for not putting the toilet seat down to adequately articulate our affection. But the celebration of passion shouldn't be restricted to couples. On a day where we act on our love for others, how about thinking about the way we express the day of love to our children? Or how about ourselves? Or even to strangers?
This year, I say honour the day from your heart and not your pocket. Here's a list of ideas to try out this Valentine's Day:
- Write your children a letter expressing how proud you are of them and articulate the reasons why.
- Do the same for yourself and write down everything that you love about yourself.
- Pay it forward and do a random act of kindness.
- As for your husband, according to the National Research Foundation, men would prefer sex over gifts this Valentine’s Day, so in that regard, it's a win-win situation for both of you.
P.S. I would love to hear what you all have planned! Comment below and share the love.
Melany xx
