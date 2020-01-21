Melany Of MList: Use your MList Card to stay healthy this year

We are excited about 2020 - there are amazing things happening with family, careers, and right here at MList. The 2020 MList Card is out, and this year's roster of participating retailers, restaurants, gyms, and more is like no other - you can stay healthy, feeling beautiful, and all while saving money too. Use your MList Card to stay healthy this year and check out these incredible local companies:
Dita Pilates. Dita and her team of STOTT PILATES® Certified Trainers will help you transform your body. They have two fully-equipped studios with the latest Pilates equipment. Studio One is for group classes on state-of-the-art V2 Max Reformers exclusively ~ including Bosu, Foam Rollers and TRX, and Studio Two has private classes that incorporate the use of the cadillac, stability chair, Pilates Edge and other smaller equipment to accommodate every client's individual needs. Use your MList Card and your first Ballet Barre class for newcomers is $10, your first Pilates class for newcomers is $15, or you can get 10% off on 20 private sessions.
MG Personal Training. MGPT fitness studio in NDG is dedicated to making it easy for busy moms & dads to work out. We offer 25+ classes a week at times that work with your life. Get $20 off a personal fitness assessment (retail value $90 + tax) when you use your 2020 Card.
Zeina Khawam Dietitian. This dietary specialist helps people improve their relationship with food and their body, whether it's for weight concerns or numerous medical conditions. MList cardholders will receive $10 off the initial consultation for all new clients.
West-End Gym. This family fitness center has been a leader in the physical fitness industry for over 40 years. Centrally located in the heart of Montreal in the Côte Saint-Luc shopping center, they can help you attain your weight loss goals, improved body shape efforts, or help you just feel better and healthier. When you join with a 1-year membership (1st month FREE), show your Card and get one free presonal training session.
Milesfit. This is not just another personal training studio - they are a one-stop shop for everything health and fitness related, offering a variety of services ranging from personal training and group classes to postural correction and nutritional coaching. Present your MList card to get a one-time free fitness class!
