Melany Of MList: 5 Tips for planning a family vacation

With winter getting tiresome, not to mention March Break on the horizon, now is the perfect time to book a trip away together. Follow these 5 tips for planning a family vacation and streamline what may seem like a daunting process.
Know when to get the kids involved, and when not to. Choosing a destination can be left to mom and dad, but the activities you do there can be a group decision - too many hands in the honey pot only makes for chaos. Also: Let the adults pack the essentials and the kids pack the carry-on stuff.
Start planning early. There's nothing more stressful than trying to plan a big trip at the last minute. Yes, you might save a few dollars, but you'll sacrifice your sanity in the process. Get your flights booked, map out your roadtrip, and book the necessary hotels.
Work with a travel agent. It can be very overwhelming, especially in the age of technology and umpteen travel sites promising the lowest prices, to plan an entire family vacation solo. Reach out to a recommended travel agent and leave the heavy lifting to them. They have the contacts to wheel and deal to still get you a great price on your trip, plus it will alleviate the added pressure on you.
Don’t overplan. While you may want to pack in as much as humanly possible on your vacay, it should also be a time to de-stress and unwind. So, plan a few excursions on certain days, but be sure to leave a bit of downtime too. Everyone will thank you for it.
Give yourself time at the end. It's so hard to come back from a trip and immediately be "on" with work and family life. As much as it might seem like a bummer to cut your vacation a day or two short, you'll appreciate having the free days to catch up on laundry and groceries before it's back to the daily grind.
Melany xx
