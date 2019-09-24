Melany Of MList: 10 Things to do with apples

Apples, apples, everywhere! There's no denying it: I love going apple picking. There's just something about the tradition of gathering up the family and driving out to a nearby orchard, bundled in cozies, enjoying the colourful leaves and filling bags with crispy, juicy apples. But then: WHAT DO YOU DO WITH ALL THOSE APPLES??
I've found some pretty creative ways to use them up. Here are 10 things to do with apples.
10. Obviously: bake with em! Simple baked apples with a touch of cinnamon are a delicious and comforting sidedish to poultry or pork chops. Pies and apple crumbles/crisps also disappear at a lightning fast rate in my house. Another yummy idea: remove the core and stuff with brown sugar, cinnamon, walnuts and raisins. Wrap in foil and throw onto a fire. You can also use them in apple muffins or scones.
9. Dehydrate them. Turn your apples into wholesome chips.
8. Make a wreath. Instead of eating all those dehydrated apple slices, bend a wire hanger into a round wreath shape and thread the slices onto the round part of the hanger to create a pretty apple-slice wreath.
7. Make applesauce. If you preserve them properly, they'll last up to a year!
6. Turn them into something spreadable. Apple jelly, jam and butter are heavenly on toast!
5. Use them as glasses. Hollow them out and make fun edible cups.
4. Turn them into stamps for little hands. Cut apples in half and let you children stamp paint onto paper with them. You can use the paper later for wrapping paper. You can also do apple stamp prints on dish towels, canvas bags, and more.
3. Make birdfeeders. Cut apples and half and hollow out the core. Stuff a peanut butter/birdseed mixture into each half and put outside for your feathered friends.
2. Create candleholders by simply cutting a small divet into the top of each apple for a tealight.
1. Make caramel or candy apples. Yum!!
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.