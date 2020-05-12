Melany Of MList: Steadfast rules to buying online

We're going through an unprecedented time, and while most of us would be scouring the malls and clothing racks for the latest spring and summer fashions (for both ourselves as well as our kiddos), this year many of us are buying our clothing on the web. So here are a few steadfast rules to buying online.
Buy on known websites. These days many big-name brands and stores are offering great sales and reduced shipping costs in an attempt to ramp up business. Trust the stores you know well and order from their websites. You'll also be able to more accurately gauge sizing.
Thoroughly review return and privacy policies. Make sure you know what their rules are in case of returns or when it comes to securing your private info.
Make sure the website is reliable and safe. This is especially important when it's time to put in your payment info. Look for the "S" at the end of the URL after the "http://", so it should say "https://". An accompanying padlock symbol is also an indication of proper security.
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Affiliate links offering deals or online shops with extremely low prices need to be closely examined. And don't click on pop-ups.
Check your credit card statements. Then check them again. Make sure that all the transactions on your card are accurate.
Read the reviews. Many sites will have customer and client reviews or some sort of rating system. Before buying online, read up on the item itself or the website as a whole.
Don't forget: many of our MList vendors have online shops and are offering delivery or curbside pickup!
Happy shopping!
Melany xx
