Melany Of MList: Sale shopping for pros

Ah, yes, sales - who doesn't love getting a great bargain?! But sometimes, navigating sales can be overwhelming and not so economical.
So here's how to do some sale shopping like a pro!
Avoid impulse purchases
It's hard to resist an "80% off" sign or a "buy one get three free," but impulse purchases won't really be a deal if it's something you're just buying on a whim.
Really analyze the product as well as the price
Maybe the item that's grabbed your attention isn't something you really need, or the price may be labelled as a "bargain" when, in fact, it's not. Scrutinize each purchase really carefully.
Pay close attention to sizes
More often than not, clothes are on sale because they're in awkward or undesirable sizes (XXXL or extra small), or they have a strange overall fit. Check all discounted clothing very carefully before buying them, or make sure there is an easy return policy.
Pay close attention to quality
If you find an item that you love that is also a fraction of the price, give it a close once-over. Ensure it isn't damaged or broken. Quite often, things like home decor items will be discounted because they're defective, scratched, etc.
Love what you buy
I mean, really love what you're buying. Whether it's on sale or not, you should only buy something that you love, not just "kinda like."
Melany of MList xx
(0) comments
