Melany Of MList: Revitalizing your home décor

Winter is becoming a bit stagnant, so it's the perfect time to rejuvenate your home décor. There are lots of simple ways that you can give your interior a much-needed facelift with a splash of colour, a new addition to your space, or simply bringing in a few spring/summer accessories.
Paint. Paint is the simplest, easiest way to complete transform a room. A new coat of colour, whether on all the walls or a beautiful accent wall, can give your decor an instant boost. There are endless colours for 2020 that will infuse your home with new style.
Lighting. Lighting is one of the most overlooked aspects to one’s home décor, and yet it quite possibly has the biggest impact. Consider investing in a new light fixture, either for inside or outside your home, and watch what a difference makes to a space’s overall look.
A few new accoutrements. Switch out a few of your home accessories, such as the bedding, rugs, throw pillows, or window treatments, and replace them with new fabrics and motifs.
Plants. Greenery is the perfect way to bring the outdoors inside! Add a few plants (preferably something that blooms) to the various rooms in the house, incorporate a few edibles into the kitchen (herbs in a window, for example), or even consider installing a vertical wall, something that is very cool today.
Melany xx
