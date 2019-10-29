Melany Of MList: Picking the perfect pumpkin

Hooray for fall, and Halloween, and everything that is pumpkin-related (from lattes and desserts to those ghoulish ghourds themselves). With Halloween right around the corner, it's time to pick that perfect pumpkin... and these tips will help you find your jack-o-lantern.
- Avoid pumpkins that have any dark, soft or weak spots, which may indicate premature rotting. They'll deteroriate pretty quickly.
- Check for any cracks or splits in the skin of the pumpkin (which indicates weak spots). This can make carving difficult.
- Pumpkins that have green stems have been recently harvested, meaning they will be the sturdiest and they'll last the longest too.
- Consider the size of the pumpkin. Medium-sized ones are easiest to carve - too small and you may have a thick skin to carve through, and if it's too big it just may be too much work to work with. Choose your pumpkin design ahead of your pumpkin hunting so you can choose the optimal size for your creation.
- Test the stability of your ghourd by setting it on the ground to ensure that it has an even bottom.
- Examine all sides of the pumpkin - you want a good, smooth, flat surface for carving later on.
Tip: If you make any mistakes carving your pumpkin, a toothpick can help to salvage a very detailed or intricate design. Also, rub the cut edges of your pumpkin with Vaseline after carving - it will help prevent rotting.
Happy pumpkin-ing!
Melany xx
Married with three kids, MList's Melany is a jack-of-all-trades. Not only is she a hardworking mom but she's a serial saver (she loves her MList Card!), she loves to cook, she is very spiritual, and she is very organized. She is also chronically busy. Get her take on what to see, do and buy in Montreal and beyond.
