Melany Of MList: Optimize your time at the grocery store

Your time is precious - I get that, which is why you want to optimize your time at the grocery store. Especially because we are supposed to limit our time in public places - you want to make the most of your time while you're there. So, here are great time-saving and money-saving tips for your next trip to the grocery store.
Shop when it's less crowded. Mornings are best (if feasible), or later-evening shopping trips.
Go prepared. Have a list in hand (to avoid those impulse buys), and research the sales and specials ahead of time.
Also, never go shopping when you're tired or hungry. It's just not conducive to quick and easy shopping.
Look at the price per 100g. Every shelf price includes the breakdown of what that item is per 100 grams. It's much easier to do price comparisons when you use this versus the larger full-item prices.
Also, compare the per-100g price on packaged meat near the butcher. It will give you a clearer idea of where you're saving money (or not).
Stick to the outer perimeter of the store. This has always been touted as a healthier way of grocery shopping too - it avoids a lot of the pre-packaged foods.
Do self-checkout. It's oftentimes much quicker than waiting in line for a cashier.
Melany xx
