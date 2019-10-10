Melany Of MList: 10 Incredible recipes for leftover turkey

Turkey, turkey and MORE TURKEY. Put all that extra succulent meat to good use by trying out one of these 10 incredible recipes for leftover turkey.
Soup. There's nothing more comforting than homemade turkey soup. And it can be frozen for soup in a pinch this winter if anyone in the family catches a cold. We love this recipe from The Endless Meal.
Turkey sandwiches, like a classic club, are also delish. You'll really swoon over roasted turkey on one of Dizz's Bagels' challah rolls.
Turkey pot pie. It's filling and you can double the recipe to freeze another dinner for later. Try this recipe from Damn Delicious.
Pasta never fails in my household, which is why we love using leftover turkey in turkey tetrazzini (Delish).
Turkey salad sandwiches can be eaten for lunch or with a salad for dinner. Get crunchy celery and crusty bread at Les 5 Saisons Greene or Metro Fletcher..
We tested these turkey nachos from Bless Her Heart Y'All, and we were immediately hooked. We have them sometime over Thanksgiving weekend.
Rock Recipes' turkey stroganoff is filled with delicious flavour through and through.
Turkey shepherd's pie is a whole new yummy twist on a traditional Quebecois meal. Try this one from MANtitlement.
When you think of perogies, do you think of Thanksgiving? Yeah, me either... until I tried using my leftovers in these. Um, one word: MMMMMMM! (Yes To Yolks)
Turkey frittata is great when you're entertaining and you want a one-pan dish. Food Network Canada has a good one.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Melany xx
