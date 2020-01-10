They say, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Winter is here and it's here to stay for awhile, so you might as well embrace it! There's no better way to enjoy everything the season has to offer than a trip to Les Sommets in Saint-Saveur. It's the perfect place for tubing, skiing and spending quality time together in the snow. There are four lifts, 19 tubing runs and two rafting slides (which accommodate up to eight people!). Moving sidewalks and lifts make it easy for even the littlest daredevils to make it up the hills, and the cozy chalet features a wood-burning fireplace as well as a reasonably priced canteen where you can have a great meal. It's the best of wintertime just an hour away!
Melany Of MList: Family Activity Of The Week: Tubing at Les Sommets
