Melany Of MList: Family Activity Of The Week: Tubing at Les Sommets

They say, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Winter is here and it's here to stay for awhile, so you might as well embrace it! There's no better way to enjoy everything the season has to offer than a trip to Les Sommets in Saint-Saveur. It's the perfect place for tubing, skiing and spending quality time together in the snow. There are four lifts, 19 tubing runs and two rafting slides (which accommodate up to eight people!). Moving sidewalks and lifts make it easy for even the littlest daredevils to make it up the hills, and the cozy chalet features a wood-burning fireplace as well as a reasonably priced canteen where you can have a great meal. It's the best of wintertime just an hour away!

Married with three kids, MList's Melany is a jack-of-all-trades. Not only is she a hardworking mom but she's a serial saver (she loves her MList Card!), she loves to cook, she is very spiritual, and she is very organized. She is also chronically busy. Get her take on what to see, do and buy in Montreal and beyond.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.