Melany Of MList: 4 Fall must-haves

Photo: Homesense
New seasons means trying new things, whether it's infusing your decor with some autumnal beauty, updating your wardrobe or even testing out some new libations. These are 4 fall must-haves.
Tabletop decor from Homesense. Their new collections features items in warm tones with touches of metallic panache.
Warm weather accessories from Indigo. This brand has really upped its game when it comes to fashion essentials - their Love & Lore Harvest Stripe
Blanket Scarf is super cozy, and we love any pair of their reading socks.
Languedoc wines. The Languedoc is the most important Bio region of France. These wines are not only delicious but they are organic too! They are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving dinner or any fall entertaining you're doing.
The LEAVES candle from Bath & Body Works. With the scents of crisp red apple, golden nectar and warm clove spice, mixed with essential oils, it's everything you love about fall in a candle.
Melany xx
