Melany Of MList: Cheat sheet to good health (these are shortcuts for everyone!)

Everyone wants to nourish their bodies but they're not always committed to actually doing the work to ensure they're getting a well-balanced diet. That's why I wanted to share some easy tips for eating healthily - a cheat sheet to good health (these are shortcuts for everyone!). Check out these great products and services - your body will thank you for it.
LYNQ - These fruit and veggie based powdered drinks are the perfect way to get those fruits and veggies into your and your family's diet. Get your daily nutrients from real food. It's delicious and kid-approved! Did you know that nine out of 10 kids and adults don't meet their daily requirements of fruits and veggies? This is an affordable, convenient and portable way to get your daily dose of fruits and veggies.
Don't feel like the monotonous chore of grocery shopping? We've got you covered - both Metro Fletcher and Les 5 Saisons Greene offer free delivery of groceries when you present your MList Card. Load up on all the healthiest foods and have them brought right to your door.
Seek out the professional expert advice of a nutritionist like Jennifer Abdulezer. She specializes in overall healthy eating, weight management, as well as management and treatment of chronic illness.
Be well!
Melany xx
