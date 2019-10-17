Melany Of MList: Buying your kids winter-ready wear

Winter is upon us (I know... I know... but it is), and there's nothing worse than getting an earlier-than-expected snowstorm and not having the kids' winter gear ready to go (I remember scrambling to get them into last year's snowsuits only to discover that things were too snug, too short, or too worn). I'm here to help out with buying your kids winter-ready wear today so it won't become a hassle once Jack Frost has arrived.
Start early. The earlier you start, the more time you'll have to scope out the sales. And you'll also have more choice.
Take advantage of loyalty programs and other deal-makers. Your MList Card is good at a slew of retailers around Montreal and beyond, offering high-quality kids' clothes and other winter accessories. Our 2020 Card is already on sale.
Leave the kiddos at home. Depending on your child's age, this is a solo mom or dad shopping trip. Having young kids underfoot will only complicate the process and make the whole experience uber-frustrating. Or, narrow it down to a few choices and then let them decide which snowsuit or jacket they like best.
Forget online shopping. It can be really hard to assess the proper sizing for winter gear without trying something on. Alleviate the headache of mailing back returns and just go into a few brick-and-mortar stores to ensure you get the right size from the get-go.
When in doubt, buy one size bigger. It's always preferable to be able to fit layers under your child's snowsuit.
Make a home for all winter gear in your mudroom or coat closet. Cold-weather stuff is bulky, so make sure each member of your family has a designated bin for their hats, mitts, scarves and the like. And make space for thick coats and snowpants, as well as clunky boots.
Melany xx
