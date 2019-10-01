Melany Of MList: Buying kids' gifts has never been so easy

Photo: Golteez Toys; For some reason, fall was always a busy time for birthday party invites in my household. I found back-to-school often coincided with umpteen parties to keep track of, and also buy presents for. Kids have so much stuff these days, and it's hard to know what they have and don't have (so you don't duplicate something). So if you're looking for great kids' stores that have unique, cool toys, stationery items, and more, check these ones out - buying kids' gifts has never been so easy!
Golteez Toys carries everything for babies, teens, and in-between- not only will you find the latest and trendiest products, but you'll get excellent customer service and they even offer free gift wrapping (a HUGE plus in my books!).
Enfantino Boutique is a toy store with a huge assortment of quality toys for boys, girls and babies, action and learning toys for kids of all ages, as well as shoes, accessories and gifs for boys, girls and babies.
Looking for something super unique and memorable? Why not buy a special child in your life either a message from the tooth fairy or from Santa Claus himself! Choose from different packages that are custom-created for your special boy or girl.
Check out the wide selection of toys at Ojeux, from Legos and Playmobil to DJECO, Ty, and so many more. They also have a fantastic selection of hobby items for all types of enthusiasts.
All of these vendors are on our MList Card, meaning you won't just find the perfect gift but you'll save money there too!
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.