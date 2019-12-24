Melany Of MList: Best wintertime hair care tips

Hair care is tricky in the winter months - the cold temperatures and dry air wreak havoc on our luscious locks. Give those tresses a little bit of TLC with these best wintertime hair care tips.
Don't overwash your hair. Too much hot water and shampoo can dry out your scalp even more than Jack Frost. Instead, consider washing hair every other day, or try using dry shampoo.
Cut down on blowdrying/curling/straightening. Yes, those miracle workers that keep our hair looking coiffed can also damage already dry hair.
Condition. Every time you wash your hair, use conditioner too. Try a leave-in conditioner for extra moisturizing. Apply just to the tips of your hair - it will help cut down on static electricity and fly-aways.
Stick to a weekly hair treatment regimen. You can find great treatments at pharmacies or your hair salon. You can also make your own - Google "DIY hair treatments" for loads of ideas.
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.