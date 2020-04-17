Melany Of MList: 4 Ways to update your home for spring

Spring is fast approaching, and now is the perfect time to give your home a quick makeover for the upcoming season. Here are four quick ways to update your home for spring.
Get organized! Tackle that pantry, revamp your mudroom, and switch out all those bulky clothes in your closet. Go into spring with a neat and orderly household. Check out some of the great home organization articles our bloggers have written, like this one on organizing your pantry or this one with the best closet organizing tips.
Update your bedding. There's nothing fresher than a light and airy springtime bed. Store your heavier comforters and replace them with thinner blankets. Flannel sheets can go cotton. Pare down on the amount of decorative pillows too. Simple is best.
Cool things off underfoot. Roll up and store those heavier rugs and switch them out for something lighter for the season.
Spring cleaning. We have some extra time on our hands these days, so why not tackle a bigger cleaning project as a family? Clean windows can make a huge impact on the overall look and glimmer-factor of your house, both inside and out. Wiping down walls can also make it look like you've put on a fresh coat of paint!
Melanie xx
