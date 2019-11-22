Family Activity Of The Week: Here comes Santa Claus!

Santa Claus is coming to town - this is the weekend where many of the local malls start showcasing the big guy in all his glory. But first, he'll make his grandest appearance during the Montreal Santa Claus parade at 11am!

Here's a brief listing of where else you can find him this weekend:

Carrfour Laval - Starting at 9am

Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire - Starting at 9am

Champlain Mall in Brossard - Starting at 11am

Carrefour Angrinon in Lasalle - He arrived last weekend but will be there this weekend starting at 11am

Galeries d'Anjou - Starting at 9am

Melany xx

Married with three kids, MList's Melany is a jack-of-all-trades. Not only is she a hardworking mom but she's a serial saver (she loves her MList Card!), she loves to cook, she is very spiritual, and she is very organized. She is also chronically busy. Get her take on what to see, do and buy in Montreal and beyond.

