Family Activity Of The Week: Here comes Santa Claus!

Santa Claus is coming to town - this is the weekend where many of the local malls start showcasing the big guy in all his glory. But first, he'll make his grandest appearance during the Montreal Santa Claus parade at 11am!
Here's a brief listing of where else you can find him this weekend:
Carrfour Laval - Starting at 9am
Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire - Starting at 9am
Champlain Mall in Brossard - Starting at 11am
Carrefour Angrinon in Lasalle - He arrived last weekend but will be there this weekend starting at 11am
Galeries d'Anjou - Starting at 9am
Melany xx
