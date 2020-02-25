Houses & Homes: Wayfair.ca partners with Kelly Clarkson

Wayfair Inc. recently announced through a media release that singer, songwriter, trusted voice coach and TV host Kelly Clarkson will serve as the retailer’s first official brand ambassador in the U.S. The all-new, integrated partnership with Clarkson, which spans TV, digital and retail, aims to empower Wayfair customers to shop confidently while exploring the unlimited possibilities in home.
“We’re delighted to work with Kelly Clarkson to support our mission of helping people easily and affordably shop for the home,” said Courtney Lawrie, director of brand marketing at Wayfair, in the same release. “Prior to selecting a brand partner, we polled Wayfair customers as their feedback informs so much of what we do. Kelly’s vibrant charisma, confidence and authenticity resonated with Wayfair’s audience, making her a natural extension of our fun and approachable brand.”
The campaign titled, “Home: You Got This” will include a series of ads featuring Clarkson that will air on TV platforms beginning February 24. Clarkson will also appear across Wayfair’s digital and social channels, as well as other exciting brand engagements throughout the year including integrations on highly-acclaimed daytime talk show, NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show.
“I’m so excited to team up with Wayfair to connect with their shoppers and show them how simple it is to turn their home into a place that feels as special as they are,” said Kelly Clarkson. “Wayfair already does a fantastic job of offering an amazing selection, service and shopping tools that make it so easy to find literally everything you could ever want. I’m stepping in to inspire and help everyone realize that they really can make their vision a reality!”
In April, Wayfair and Clarkson will release an exclusive, two-part collection of furniture, décor and more, inspired by her lifestyle and southern roots. Spanning beautiful pieces for the whole home, the line will offer everything from bedroom sets and armoires, to dining tables, bar carts, chandeliers and more.
“As Wayfair continues to expand and reach its audience in new ways, it felt like the right time to leverage an influential and relatable spokesperson to amplify our message. In partnership with NBCUniversal, we believe we can deliver an authentic, omni-channel campaign that supports our mission of helping customers easily create a home they love,” continued Lawrie. “Using Wayfair’s innovative e-commerce platform and shopping features, customers can make a change without taking a chance and confidently bring their vision to life.”
