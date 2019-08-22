Houses & Homes: 4 Tips that will transform your pantry

Our kitchen pantries become the catch-all for all the dry goods in our house, from cereal and crackers to dried pastas and rice, spices, oils and vinegars, and so much more.
However, having a properly organized pantry can completely transform the way you use your kitchen. It can be an effective way to get meals out quicker and make lunch-making all the easier. Here are 4 tips that will transform your pantry.
Group like items. Pull everything out and start sorting. Once you see how many categories you have, you can then put it all back in a systematic way, whether that be in bins, baskets, sliding shelves on rails, etc.
Use the proper organizational tools. Did you know that most kitchen cabinets have adjustable shelves? Make sure they're at the right height to accommodate the tallest items on each level. Use risers to take advantage of all the available space, both high and low.
Add a light. You can buy small motion-activated lights that are mounted inside your cupboards. It makes sorting and finding things so much easier.
Keep things at the proper level. If you're organizing snacks for your kids, make sure they're on the lower shelves. Heavier items should also be stored lower (oversized bags of flour or jugs of oil).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.