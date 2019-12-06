Houses & Homes: Preparing your home for guests

The holidays quite often means hosting guests at your home, and keeping up with your own household plus extras can be draining. So here are some ways of preparing your home for guests so you can enjoy the holiday season as much as your visitors.
Make sure your guest room is prepped. If space allows, give your guests their own space. Include extra pillows, blankets, a few bottles of water, and the WiFi password.
Stock the fridge and pantry accordingly. Make sure things are clearly labelled and grouped together so guests can help themselves and you're not forced to wait on them hand and foot.
Prepare meals and snacks ahead of time. Anything you can do in advance, do it! That means preparing soups, pasta dishes and other main courses that can be frozen and taken out in a pinch, as well as hors d'oeuvres like dips and humus (all of which can be frozen). Wash and prep veggies and fruits.
Make space in the closet. You'll want your out-of-towners to have room to hang up their clothes as well as their jacket - that means clearing out some room in the front closet or mudroom, as well as a bedroom closet.
Ask ahead about routines, food allergies, special requests, etc. It will save you the trouble or rearranging things, if need be, on the spot.
Provide them with extras. Having spare toiletries in the bathroom, for example, can help them out if they've forgotten anything.
