Houses & Homes: 4 New decor products you'll love

Believe it or not, home decor companies are already looking to spring and warmer weather with their latest product announcements. Check out these 4 new decor products you'll love.
IKEA joined forces with a Stockholm-based audio tech company called Teenage Engineering to create FREKVENS, a limited collection of products that allow you to start a party easily in your home, or anywhere depending on where the music takes you. Insights of how important music is in young people's life was the starting point of the collection FREKVENS – a Swedish word meaning frequency, where IKEA explores how to engineer new solutions for having fun, together with teenage engineering, a Stockholm-based creative collective made up of engineers and computer programmers with a passionate design interest The core of the collection highlights light and sound which includes speaker system and lighting that’s customizable and modular. The collection also celebrates partying with product highlights including a variety of entertaining accessories, furniture items, a custom silver FRAKTA bag and my personal favourite the standout silver raincoat! The collection, which received a Red Dot Award in 2018 during product development, includes modular speakers and spotlights that are easily built together into a sound and lighting system of your own, for spontaneous parties with music in focus. FREKVENS launches on February 1st on IKEA.ca and IKEA Canada stores from coast to coast and is a limited-collection.
Hauser Lighting products for 2020 are spectacular. This year they are offering Solar Lighting online and at their six retail locations across Ontario. The Solar Lighting is available in a variety of styles including lanterns, table and standing lamps to ensure there is a light to fit every patio design. These state-of-the-art solar lights are crafted from sustainable materials and powered by the sun making them an eco-friendly choice for lighting your outdoor area. Crafted from aluminum frames that lamps are durable and lightweight and feature a powder-coated finish for protection from the elements. The Park Solar Lamp Collection is a modern take on a classic lantern pulling inspiration from the first gas street lamps that lined the streets of Paris, France. Featuring a reflective pyramid base that amplifies the warm glow of the LED bulb this elegant piece will bring ambiance and style to any porch, patio or garden. All collections available at Hauser boast bulbs between 100-300 lumens that can shine for three to nine hours with a long-lasting life of 1000 cycles. These wireless solar lights are a safe and sustainable way to light your outdoor area while maintaining a polished design.
Leading stone and ceramic products retailer Ciot Inc. is unveiling its tile and slab trends for 2020, and they include eye-catching colour (from pale rosés and minty greens, to punches of indigo blue, forest green, burgundy and black), striking textures, patterns and finishes (imitation cement tiles boasting colourful patterns are growing a fan base for their ability to add visual interest in the home, while neutral textures are favoured to bring a touch of Mediterranean heat or Bohemian-style loft), dynamic shapes (from fish scales to diamonds and hexagons), super-sized tiles, metallics, and distressed looks (what’s old is new again as distressed looks continue to hold appeal for both floors and walls). Stone trends incude stone wrapping (elegant and sophisticated stone slabs will envelope entire rooms as consumers experiment with all surfaces for an inviting, one-of-a-kind decor), colour infusion (warm whites are no longer monotone and flat, but rather, contain lively textures in hints of grey or gold, while rosé, burgundy, jade green and icy blue return in 2020 as light and colourful choices suitable for all rooms), brighter, bolder veins, and natural richness.
Tempaper, the leading manufacturer of removable wallpaper, is launching Surfaces by Tempaper, an exclusive removable wallpaper collection in partnership with The Home Depot. All of the patterns in this new line are designed to serve as realistic representations of features found in luxury homes, such as metallic tile, mosaic stone surfaces, and vintage bookshelves. While these elements are typically costly to install and require a high level of commitment, this collection of self-adhesive wallpaper provides an elegant alternative for a fraction of the cost. Even from a close distance, it’s difficult to distinguish that the designs are removable wallpaper.
