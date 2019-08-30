Call me crazy but the thought of losing my paper agenda has literally woken me up in the middle of the night. The fact that I had so much valuable information in one irreplaceable place had to stop. I couldn’t take it anymore, I had to go digital.
I have long been made fun of because of my reluctance move away from a paper agenda and onto a digital one. Family, friends and clients want to make plans and I would have to say “wait, let me go grab my agenda." I would open it up and there would be scribbled notes everywhere (I have terrible handwriting) and different coloured post-it notes bursting from the pages.
When I voiced how reluctant I was to get rid of my beloved paper agenda people would suggest making a digital copy. Write down everything on-line AND in the agenda? Even more stressful! If I was going to do this I had to be all in. I had to dive into the digital world and not look back.
I found myself with a few hours one afternoon and I decided to bite the bullet. I opened up Google Calendar on my computer and downloaded the app onto my phone. I began to transcribe what was once on paper onto the computer. Wow, I could assign different colors to different categories. This was fun! I could even add notifications to remind me of events! Then I realized I could start organizing my next year... the paper agenda I had stopped in December 2015, but online I can go forever! Our Mexico vacation in January, end of the school year, all of it was now in my calendar. AMAZING.
All of the sudden it was 4pm and I had to go pick up the kids. My agenda was on my desk where I had been transferring all the info into the computer. As per my routine, I went to grab it and throw it in my purse before I left the house. Not this time. I don’t need it. It’s all on my phone. So I put my paper agenda in a drawer and headed out. I wish i could tell you it was easy. It wasn’t. The first few days post-conversion I had that naked feeling, you know the one when you think you’re forgetting something important? But like any routine it just took a few days of conditioning and remembering to retrain my brain.
I am proud to say that I am now two months post-transfer and couldn’t be happier. I love having my schedule at my fingertips. I love that it’s backed up. I love that it syncs with my google maps and lets me know what time I should leave to get to my appointment on time.
I never thought I would, never thought I COULD, but I did it. If I can do it, you can too.
Maybe it’s not “going digital” that you need to tackle, maybe there has been another item that has haunted you for a while. I know it’s easier to keep putting it off (I certainly did) but chances are once it’s done and you’ve crossed it off your mental list you won’t regret it!
Good Luck & Happy (digital) Organizing!
As a Professional Organizer and owner of Everything In Place, Allison Weigensberg has a passion for a minimalistic approach to organization and decluttering. She loves to share the tips and tricks she has implemented in her own life, with her clients and Suburban readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.