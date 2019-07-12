What will reignite your excitement for summer? Maybe a few new additions to your summer decor. From the inside out, here are 6 home decor products you need right now.
Something from Hauser's new lighting outdoor collection. The high-end exterior furniture company has released a line of innovative, beautiful light fixtures that will not only illuminate your landscape but are portable too.
Any one of the wallpapers from Benjamin Moore's new Capsule Collection. Choose from 15 hand-painted wallpapers featuring Benjamin Moore premium paints including CENTURY, Aura and studio finishes. The Capsule Collection contains five prints in three lustrous colourways (15 prints altogether), speaking to the basic colour groups of primaries and neutrals, all with a layer of glamour. Each captivating print exudes the highest level of quality while reflecting the presence of the artist’s hand. All wallpapers are made-to-order and customers and designers can create/choose their own colours for each pattern within the collection making this a truly personalized product.
A throw pillow from Indigo's summer lookbook. Available in pretty prints and colours, they practically look hand-painted like works of art.
An outdoor set from the Angel Collection at Roche Bobois. This aluminium outdoor furniture is graphic and light, and the metal tubes split and come together like the branches of a tree, creating delicate shapes that support the colourful glass tops and comfortable cushions.
A Beanie sofa. The Beanie Sofa is a comfortable textile-covered sofa that incorporates daybeds facing opposite directions. The wooden structure of the backrest, as well as the soft seat, are filled with organic latex and lentil beans that support the natural curves and movements of the body. The sofa is LEED certified, made entirely of organic materials.
A copper sink from Native Trails. Straightforward yet generous, the Cocina 33 single bowl kitchen sink is large enough for washing your entire take from Farmer's Market or to prep for your dinner party, and provides the ease of hammered copper maintenance to boot. Cocina 33 undermount kitchen sink, formerly called Cocina Grande, is artisan crafted; forged of high-quality recycled copper.
