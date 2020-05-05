Houses & Homes: Clutter-free kitchen counters

There’s just something about walking into your kitchen right after it’s been cleaned that simply feels amazing!
I don’t know about you but for me the kitchen doesn’t really have that “clean feel” until the counters are free from clutter. Which is why I feel so passionate about really only keeping what we truly use everyday out and visible.
Your counters are the prime real estate of your kitchen, so start treating them with the value they deserve!
Check out my video on my Instagram page for a tour of my kitchen, along with the strategies I use to keep the counters free from clutter.
Don’t forget to check out my Amazon store to see some of my favourite products and tools to get you organized.
Happy Organizing!
Do you have an organizing question that you want a Professional Organizer to help you with? Email Allison at allisontheorganizer@gmail.com. We may feature your question in an upcoming post!
As a Professional Organizer and owner of Everything In Place, Allison Weigensberg has a passion for a minimalistic approach to organization and decluttering. She loves to share the tips and tricks she has implemented in her own life, with her clients and readers.
