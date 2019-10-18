Houses & Homes: Benjamin Moore announces their 2020 Colour of the Year

Benjamin Moore recently revealed its Colour of the Year 2020 as First Light 2102-70 – a soft, rosy hue blooming with potential.
With a new decade on the horizon, the industry leader took a fresh approach to mark this milestone, a media release stated. An approach that both embraces and transcends colour to re-examine the concept of the home as we know it, while exploring how it will continue to evolve over the next 10 years. With celebrations in both New York City and Toronto, this much-anticipated luminary moment drew leading interior designers, architects, painting contractors, media and influencers to experience the unveiling.
“We selected First Light 2102-70 as our Colour of the Year 2020 to represent a new dawn of idealism, design and living,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Colour Marketing and Development, in the same release. "First Light 2102-70 reflects a new definition of the home – a shift in mindset from the material to satisfying the core needs in life: community, comfort, security, self-expression, authenticity and ultimately, optimism.”
This modern definition of dwelling replaces long-standing post-war ideals, shining light on a new era of design rooted in fluidity for the multigenerational, multifunctional and different states of mind now found under one roof.
