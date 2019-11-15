Houses & Homes: A professional organizer is a real job?!

YES!! Ask anyone who has worked with a professional organizer and they’ll tell you the same. A professional organizer doesn’t just “organize” – they give you your time, sanity and space back.
Time
A disorganized space costs you time, and we all need more time in our lives. When you have to spend extra time, even just a few minutes, searching for something that’s lost, it can be stressful and frustrating. While organizing does take time, it’s an investment that pays itself off in spades.
Sanity
A messy space or home can be mentally taxing. It creates chaos in our minds, which directly affects our physical and emotional well-being. Think about how “freeing” it feels when we tidy up that cluttered closet or junk drawer – it makes us feel lighter. A professional organizer can streamline the organizing process so that we can get our sanity back.
Space
Obviously, an organizer gives us our spaces back. They have the know-how as well as the tools to help de-clutter a room and set it up in an efficient way. Everyone’s needs and lifestyles are different – there’s no “cookie-cutter” system to organization that works for everyone. A professional organizer can customize a space specifically to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.