In case you aren’t aware, Marie Kondo is a “tidying expert” from Japan. She wrote a book called The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up in 2012 and excited the world when her Netflix show Tidying up with Marie Kondo premiered on January 1st.
I, like thousands across the world, have been inspired by the KonMari method of tidying and have spent the past week or so going through my entire home to declutter, organize and tidy! After reading her book, binge watching her tv series, and testing out her tidying tips for myself, I can confidently say that I have learned some powerful methods when it comes to tidying the home. In this post, I will share those with you!
1. Keep what “sparks joy”
Marie Kondo’s “method” is based on the question: “does this spark joy?” For example, if you are cleaning your closet, she encourages holding each item one by one and assessing how you feel about that specific item. If it doesn’t “spark joy” then you should most likely get rid of it.
2. Gratitude
When an item no longer sparks joy for you, don’t just throw it away mindlessly. Marie Kondo explains that you should thank every item that you part ways with. Often, we feel unhappy to throw our clothing and belongings in the garbage (even if we have never worn or used them) because we have a sort of attachment to them. However, Marie Kondo believes that by thanking your objects before discarding them, the process becomes easier.
3. Tidy by category, not by room
Rather than organizing room by room, organize category by category. This means, for example, that if you have books in your bedroom, in the living room and in the basement, you should gather then all in one location. This helps you to realize how much stuff you actually have. Then, once that is done, you can begin questioning whether those items spark joy or not.
4. Folding methods
Marie Kondo’s folding methods have dramatically changed my drawers! My drawers used to be overflowing with clothing. I could not see what I had, and everything was always all wrinkled. After using the KonMari method, my drawers are super tidy, I can see everything that I own, and nothing gets wrinkled. Marie Kondo has come up with specific ways of folding anything you can think of! Whether it’s shirts, pants, shorts, socks, long sleeves, sweaters, towels… you name it! Her method of folding results in the pieces of clothing being able to stand vertically upright without falling over. There are many photos and videos that describe how to do so online.
This only touches the surface of Marie Kondo’s tidying tips! I highly recommend reading her books and watching her new Netflix series. Oh, and putting these tips to the test for yourself, of course! I hope you have as much fun decluttering and tidying your space as I did. You’re guaranteed to feel “life-changing magic!”
- Melissa xx
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature.
