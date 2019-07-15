Healthy Living With TAU: Tomato avocado and shrimp salad

This simple dish takes no time to put together, but is packed with loads of nutrients.
Ingredients
Creamy avocado salad dressing
1 ripe avocado
¼ cup (65 ml) cold pressed vegetable oil
1 - 2 tablespoons (15 à 30 ml) lemon juice
1 clove of garlic
¼ teaspoon (1 ml) sea salt
Pinch of pepper
Pinch of basil
Blend all ingredients vigorously.
Instructions
- Thinly slice or cube tomatoes. Add the avocado salad dressing while mixing delicately.
- Add thinly sliced green onions or chives.
- Decorate with cooked shrimp and serve.
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
