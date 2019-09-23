Healthy Living With TAU: TAU BLAINVILLE - 1st Anniversary Celebration

TAU Blainville is celebrating its one-year anniversary and you are invited to celebrate with them! Check out these great events:
Saturday September 28th
TAU is celebrating healthy comfort food with local companies and organic products for you to discover.
- Incredible specials on your favorite grocery products like Marina Del Rey’s shrimps, Kettle chips, our TAU sauces and pasta and other staples
- Pizza oven on site to bake delicious fresh pizzas
- Quebec companies invited for tastings: Mid Day Squares, Rise Kombucha, Frankie’s
- Gift basket draws
- Enjoy a free organic coffee and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich (à kid’s favorite!)
- Special promotion with your TAUTALE loyalty card (Everybody win’s points! Details in store).
You will leave with a full belly and a ton of new recipe ideas for the Fall season to come.
Saturday October 5th
Enter the world of natural supplements and cosmetics with prices that are worth the drive!
- Naturopath Lise Guénette will be there to give mini consultations
- Essential oils specialist Michel Turbide will show you into his botanical universe
- Julie Doan, Pharmacist and Holistic Health Coach will teach you stress reduction techniques
- Nail Bar with non-toxic nail polish
- Enjoy a free collagen coffee with a sweet baked dough topped with our chocolate hummus
Although nutrition plays a huge role in your general health, natural supplements complement perfectly a healthy lifestyle. The cosmetics and body care products that we use daily also have a considerable impact on our well-being, hence the importance of choosing them well.
We look forward to seeing you during these three Saturdays!
Address: 1325 Boul. Michèle-Bohec, Blainville, J7C 5L4
Phone: (450) 433-1978
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
