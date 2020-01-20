Healthy Living With TAU: Stressed during the day... insomniac at night

No matter the statistics, the amount of people who complain of fatigue, chronic stress or trouble sleeping, is increasing.
What is the solution??
If you were less stressed during the day, would it be easier to sleep?
If you slept better at night, would you be less stressed during the day?
In response to stress, the pituitary gland stimulates the production of adrenaline and cortisol by way of the adrenal glands. As soon as stress fades, stress hormones are deactivated.
However, IF THE STRESS IS CHRONIC and lasts a long time, the stimulant effect of the stress hormones exhausts the adrenal glands and does not allow the nervous system to recuperate. Worse, chronic stress damages the REM state that starts when falling asleep.
INSOMNIA is a symptom… it is not an illness. However, the lack of sleep weakens the body and makes it more vulnerable to illnesses, affects the capacity of the nervous system to manage stress well, alternates your mood and increases anxiety and depression.
To live constantly under stress disrupts all of the systems in the body. When chronic stress is present, the immune system slows down and the digestive secretions are affected. The continued secretion of cortisol ends up damaging the management of glucose. Fatigue, hypoglycemic episodes, headaches, reduced libido, inflammatory pains, difficulties concentrating and memorizing, cardiovascular and hypertension illnesses and insomnia are just a few of the symptoms associated with chronic stress.
FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVE CHRONIC STRESS:
DAYTIME: Adaptogenic plants are considered an option to support your adrenal glands while improving stress resistance. Ashwagandha, rhodiola and ginseng are types of adaptogenic plants that have demonstrated their ability to help the body adapt to stress through a standardization of cortisol effect, which helps maintain better energy, reduce fatigue and irritability as well as improve concentration and attention.
DURING THE DAY: L-theanine is a natural active acid present in tea and is recognized for increased Alpha waves in the brain, which creates a relaxing effect without provoking drowsiness and still improving concentration capabilities.
In cases where stress comes with anxiety and nervousness, try GABA instead of L-theanine, for a quick calming effect that does not incur drowsiness.
AT NIGHT: If needed, melatonin or a formula that contains it is best. Melatonin has proven its efficiency by encouraging sleepiness, as well as maintaining deep sleep and repairing sleep. It acts with gentleness and doesn’t create dependence. In some cases, 5-HTP, a precursor of melatonin, has proven to be effective with all sleeping troubles, premenstrual syndrome, fibromyalgia pains, emotional reactions and migraines. Some plants also have calming effects that can help sleeping habits such as passion flower and hop. Consult one of our naturopath for more information.
To successfully complete any therapy aiming to repair your nervous system, vitamins B and magnesium are recommended.
Integrate breathing and relaxation exercises, avoid stimulating foods such as coffee, tea, alcohol and chocolate to help your body and spirits stay calm.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
