Healthy Living With TAU: Pumpkin soup

A perfect autumn recipe that is warm, satisfying and very healthy.
Ingredients
4 cups (1 litre) water
3 cups (750 ml) diced pumpkin
2 tablespoons (30 ml) msg-free vegetable broth
1 diced sweet potato
1 finely chopped celery stalk
1 finely chopped small onion
1 to 2 teaspoons (5 à 10 ml) lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon (½ ml) ground clove
1/8 teaspoon (½ ml) paprika
One pinch cayenne pepper
One pinch nutmeg
Instructions
- Cook and simmer ingredients for approximately 15 minutes until tender.
- Puree in blender or food processor and add 1/3 cup (85 ml) skimmed milk powder.
- Season with salt and pepper if desired.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
4 cups (1 litre) water
3 cups (750 ml) diced pumpkin
2 tablespoons (30 ml) msg-free vegetable broth
1 diced sweet potato
1 finely chopped celery stalk
1 finely chopped small onion
1 to 2 teaspoons (5 à 10 ml) lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon (½ ml) ground clove
1/8 teaspoon (½ ml) paprika
One pinch cayenne pepper
One pinch nutmeg
PRÉPARATION
Cook and simmer ingredients for approximately 15 minutes until tender.
Puree in blender or food processor and add the following:
1/3 cup (85 ml) skimmed « milk powder»
Season with salt and pepper if desired
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.