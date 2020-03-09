Healthy Living With TAU: Overnight oatmeal recipe

Now you have no excuses to not eat a healthy breakfast... you can prepare it the night before!
Ingredients
83 ml (1/3 cup) oatmeal
60 ml (1/4 cup) oat bran
15 ml (1 tbsp.) chia seeds
1/3 banana, sliced
30 ml (2 tbsp.) frozen blueberries
15 ml (1 tbsp.) crushed walnuts
1 bottle of Vanilla Bio-K+
2/3 cup unsweetened soy beverage
Instructions
- Combine the ingredients in a mason jar in the order indicated above.
- Shake vigorously and refrigerate overnight.
- Serve and enjoy!
*Tip
For a vegan version, do not hesitate to use Bio-K+ Blueberry, made from fermented organic brown rice!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.