Healthy Living With TAU: Nutritional kamut flake bites

A great and healthy lunchbox or after-school snack.
Ingredients
2 cups (500 ml) of crispy rice cereal
1 ½ cup (375 ml) pureed dates
1 cup (250 ml) of kamut flakes (or spelt)
1 cup (250 ml) unsweetened coconut
½ cup (125 ml) carob or chocolate chips
1 teaspoon (5 ml) of vanilla
Finely chopped pecans to coat the bites / nibbles
Instructions
- The date purée is easy to prepare: heat the dates with water. Mix until you have a pureed consistency.
- Mix together all the ingredients (except pecans) and form small balls. Roll the balls in the finely chopped pecans and refrigerate.
